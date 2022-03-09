South Africa

Another kidnapping, this time victim is a Cape Town businessman

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
09 March 2022 - 21:53
Two armed suspects kidnapped a businessman in Parow on Wednesday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kozzi

Western Cape provincial organised crime detectives are probing the circumstances surrounding a kidnapping case that was opened on Wednesday morning in Parow.

“Reports at the disposal of police indicate that a 69-year-old businessman was kidnapped in front of his business in Joubert Street in Parow about 11am by two unknown armed suspects.

“The reports indicate the victim was alighting from his vehicle when the suspects armed with rifles exited a charcoal Audi Q7 vehicle and kidnapped him,” police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said.

The incident is the latest in a spate of kidnappings reported this year.

Vereeniging businessman Zaheer Asmal was rescued unharmed in an intelligence-driven operation by police last week after allegedly being kidnapped at his business on February 25.

Three weeks ago, a 16-year-old girl escaped from the clutches of four men who allegedly kidnapped her after jumping out of a car in KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE

