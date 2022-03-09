Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury judgment stalls due to technical glitches

Court proceedings in the perjury case against Bathabile Dlamini came to a standstill on Wednesday due to technical glitches.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo’s judgment was interrupted twice and court proceedings had to adjourn after recording devices started malfunctioning.

After two adjournments, IT technicians requested more time to attend to the issues.

Khumalo said if attempts to fix the machines failed, proceedings would have to be moved to a different courtroom.

Dressed in a red coat and navy pants, Dlamini appeared to be unfazed. This as heavyweights of the ANC RET faction came in numbers to pledge their support. Among them were suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, NEC member Tony Yengeni and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The matter relates to the former social development minister’s alleged role in dealing with the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) fiasco in 2017.

The president of the ANC Women’s League allegedly gave false evidence under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into the payments fiasco at Sassa.

TimesLIVE