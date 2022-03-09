South Africa

Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury judgment stalls due to technical glitches

ANC RET heavyweights in court to pledge support

09 March 2022 - 13:31
Bathabile Dlamini at the Johannesburg magistrate's court on February 9 2022.
Bathabile Dlamini at the Johannesburg magistrate's court on February 9 2022.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Court proceedings in the perjury case against Bathabile Dlamini came to a standstill on Wednesday due to technical glitches. 

Magistrate Betty Khumalo’s judgment was interrupted twice and court proceedings had to adjourn after recording devices started malfunctioning.   

After two adjournments, IT technicians requested more time to attend to the issues.

Khumalo said if attempts to fix the machines failed, proceedings would have to be moved to a different courtroom. 

Dressed in a red coat and navy pants, Dlamini appeared to be unfazed. This as heavyweights of the ANC RET faction came in numbers to pledge their support. Among them were suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, NEC member Tony Yengeni and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo. 

The matter relates to the former social development minister’s alleged role in dealing with the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) fiasco in 2017. 

The president of the ANC Women’s League allegedly gave false evidence under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into the payments fiasco at Sassa.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

D-Day for Bathabile Dlamini in perjury case

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini arrived in court on Wednesday dressed in a red coat with a handful of supporters, including Tony ...
Politics
2 hours ago

TOM EATON | SA, let me introduce you to a new concept — it’s called ‘consequences’

The ‘chancers’ who choose not to pay for their electricity now have something to consider
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

State says it has proved Bathabile Dlamini lied under oath

The state says it has proved that former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is guilty of perjury.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting World
  2. 'Baba is looking good, all smiles,' says tobacco tycoon after visit to Nkandla South Africa
  3. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Patrice Motsepe South Africa
  5. Russia warns nations over hosting military jets World

Latest Videos

Food, coal and diamonds: How the Ukraine-Russian standoff will affect SA
Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial