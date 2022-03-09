South Africa

'Dangerous thugs' or 'providing a solution'? - Dudula Movement clashes in Alexandra splits SA

09 March 2022 - 09:05
There was a heavy police presence in Alexandra, Gauteng, on Tuesday. Police patrolled and conducted searches while a handful of people were arrested. Tensions were high on Monday afternoon when Operation Dudula members clashed with migrant street vendors.
Image: Alon Skuy/Sunday Times

While tension between locals and foreign nationals simmers in Alexandra, Gauteng, scores have taken to social media to share their views on the anti-illegal immigrant bodies Operation Dudula and the Dudula Movement.

The two bodies are not linked, though they both appear to challenge illegal immigration and high unemployment among South Africans. 

Shops and other businesses in the township were forced to shut this week when locals, who claimed they were part of the Dudula Movement, allegedly searched for migrant employees and shop owners who did not have valid paperwork.

Alexandra councillor for ward 116 Adolph Marema told TimesLIVE community members were dissatisfied with government’s response to the issue of undocumented foreign nationals. 

“Residents feel aggrieved that there is a majority of non-documented foreign nationals participating in economic activities when they are supposed to be the ones who are benefiting. There is a pushback, seeing government is not doing anything about it. Law enforcement agencies are becoming spectators to the situation and there is a clash between South Africans and brothers from neighbouring countries,” said the councillor. 

He accused government of being ignorant about the plight of locals in the area. 

“The situation is bad. The word bad is an understatement. The ignorance of government and lawmakers who are parliamentarians in dealing with the issues, they are dismissing and excusing the issue instead of attending to the issues and this becomes a problem.”

Reaction on social media was mixed. Some said the anti-immigration movements mushrooming in townships were a pushback against "lawlessness" and lack of response by government.

Others said foreign nationals are allowed to reside in SA but should not be prioritised over locals in employment and economic opportunities.

Here’s a glimpse into the responses: 

