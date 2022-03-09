South Africa

LISTEN | Eskom to implement stage 4 load-shedding

09 March 2022 - 08:15
Eskom will implement stage 4 load-shedding today. File image.
Eskom will implement stage 4 load-shedding today. File image.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Eskom has announced it will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 9am on Wednesday until Friday.

“It is with a great deal of disappointment that Eskom has to inform the public that further failures overnight of generation units has necessitated the implementation of stage 4 load-shedding starting at 9am,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

This will be in force until 5am on Friday. 

Load-shedding will then be lowered to stage 2 until Monday morning.

Mantshantsha said a unit each at Kendal, Duvha, Camden and Kusile power stations tripped overnight.

“Since then, we have returned four units to service. However, these units need to ramp up to full output, which necessitates a high usage of emergency generation reserves today.

“This being the fourth day of extremely high diesel usage, the emergency reserves are being depleted faster than can be replenished,” said Mantshantsha.

He said stage 4 load-shedding would give the power utility the space required to replenish emergency reserves and continue to manage the system safely.

Total breakdowns amount to 15,439MW while planned maintenance is 5,505MW of capacity.

“Eskom would like to apologise for the implementation of load-shedding and will continuously review the situation and act appropriately as circumstances change,” Mantshantsha said.

The power utility appealed to the public to help it limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the use of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Load-shedding is back: Eskom announces stage 2 cuts from 5pm

Stage 2 rotational power cuts will be in place from 5pm on Monday night, says embattled power utility Eskom.
News
1 day ago

Power cuts until Saturday, as Eskom battles to repair units

This is due to the unreliability of the generation system and to prevent a higher stage of load-shedding, Eskom told a news briefing on Tuesday.
News
20 hours ago

'Never to be outdone, Eskom has middle-child syndrome' — SA fuming at the return of load-shedding

"The fact that cellphone companies are like 'me too' whenever Eskom announces load-shedding, is why this country is the way it is," said one user.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting World
  2. 'Baba is looking good, all smiles,' says tobacco tycoon after visit to Nkandla South Africa
  3. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News
  4. Russia warns nations over hosting military jets World
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Patrice Motsepe South Africa

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations