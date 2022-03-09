South Africa

Estina dairy farm R37.7m fraud case against ‘Gupta associates’ postponed

09 March 2022 - 13:54
Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth in court. File photo.
Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth in court. File photo.
Image: National Prosecuting Authority

A R37.7m fraud case against two alleged Gupta associates related to the failed Estina project has been provisionally postponed to May.

Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said: “The accused have requested final disclosure and have indicated to the court they will request further particulars before May 10. The court further ruled that on May 10, after the pretrial conference, there is an anticipation a trial date can possibly be set.”

Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth appeared at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday where their matter was set to begin.

They face charges of fraud, contravention of section 54(1)(A) of the International Trade Administration Act and contravention of regulation 22 of the Exchange Control Act. The charges arise from a joint investigation by the SA Revenue Service and the ID into the failed Free State Estina project.

A pasteurisation plant, imported from India, was invoiced to Estina by Gateway, an alleged Gupta front company in the United Arab Emirates.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said investigations revealed Estina submitted customs clearance documents in support of a VAT refund claim.

“The customs declaration was scrutinised, whereupon the declared value of more than R37.7m for a 'new’ pasteurisation plant was suspected to be excessively high,” the NPA said.

The pair were arrested at the end of December last year and appeared in the Pretoria regional court where they were granted bail of R10,000 each.

They are two of several people arrested in connection with the project by the Free State department of agriculture in 2012, ostensibly to empower black farmers. Allegations later surfaced that it was being used to siphon cash, with high-profile government officials and the Gupta family being implicated. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former Estina director nabbed as Sars and ID probes continue

Two associates of the Gupta brothers, one of them a former director of Estina, were on Tuesday arrested for fraud.
News
1 month ago

R37.7m Estina farm fraud case against Gupta buddies starts next month

The R37.7m fraud case against two Gupta associates related to the Estina project has been transferred to the Pretoria magistrate's court.
News
3 weeks ago

Optimum Coal Mine a vehicle through which Guptas laundered money: Shamila Batohi

The Pretoria high court should grant national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi preservation orders over Optimum Coal Mine as it was a ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting World
  2. 'Baba is looking good, all smiles,' says tobacco tycoon after visit to Nkandla South Africa
  3. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Patrice Motsepe South Africa
  5. Russia warns nations over hosting military jets World

Latest Videos

Food, coal and diamonds: How the Ukraine-Russian standoff will affect SA
Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial