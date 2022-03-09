Family of drowned 12-year-old Eastern Cape twins want R20m in damages

The family of 12-year-old twin boys Inathi and Ikhona Ngangelizwe, who drowned in a flooded quarry on January 9 while playing in Mooiplaas in the Eastern Cape, are looking at legal options for damages.

The bodies of the twins were recovered by divers on January 10 from the quarry in Silatsha village, which was flooded after heavy rains.

Family spokesperson Vathiwe Bityo, the boys' aunt, confirmed that the family was receiving legal assistance from a law firm that had contacted the municipality and other government departments.

“They wrote a letter to Amathole [municipality] and to other people to see what happened. They said they will come back to us,” she told TimesLIVE.

In the letter, seen by TimesLIVE, the firm acting on behalf of the grandmother of the boys, Celiwe Ngangelizwe, is demanding R20m for pain, emotional shock, grief, sorrow and trauma.

“The death of the twins is the result of the negligence of the contracted company(ies) and project managers of the state entity(ies) that contracted the unknown road maintenance contractor(s). The negligence of the contractor(s) and state organs that contracted the company infringed on the constitutional rights of the deceased and our client,” the letter reads.