Increase in mental health patients at Helen Joseph as some are unwilling to welcome discharged family members

Gauteng MEC for health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says the increase in admissions of mental health patients at Helen Joseph Hospital (HJH) can, among other causes, be attributed to poor socioeconomic circumstances aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to a legislature question, Mokgethi said the hospital has recorded an increase in the number of mental health patients, with some coming from outside the hospital’s feeder area.

She said the increase is due to large-scale use of illegal substances and the unwillingness of some families to take back members with mental health illnesses upon discharge.

Mokgethi said the temporary closure of sections of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has also contributed to the increase in the number of patients.

“As at January 2022, HJH had treated 876 patients in the emergency department compared to 80 in January 2021,” said department spokesperson Kwara Kekana. In wards 2 and 3, 1,395 people were treated compared with 620 in 2021, and the outpatient department treated 520 patients compared with 244 by January 2021, Kekana said.

Kekana said measures are being introduced at Helen Joseph to ensure the provision of care for the growing number of mental health patients.

She said these include increased bed capacity and repurposing a temporary structure to house more patients.

“The hospital is also liaising with psychiatric wards in other facilities to transfer patients whenever there is capacity.”

Mokgethi pleaded with families who refuse to take back their loved ones with mental health illnesses to work with government and welcome their family members with care when discharged from health facilities.

She said more needs to be done at health facilities, and noted the provincial government is making efforts to ensure all facilities are up to standard.

Mokgethi visited the newly opened psychiatric ward at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto last week.

“We are making efforts to ensure psychiatric wards across our health facilities meet the standards and regulations of the Mental Health Care Act. The wellness of mental health patients is our priority, thus the installation of 24-hour security cameras to monitor and ensure patient safety,” said Mokgethi.

