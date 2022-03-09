Irish pop star and Gary Player set their hearts on giving hope to children

Children with cancer and those from impoverished areas will have a better chance in life thanks to a fundraising initiative by Irish pop star Ronan Keating and golf legend Gary Player who raised R2m to help vulnerable children.

Over the years the pair have forged a close relationship and are using their fame and influence to make a difference in children’s lives.

In a glitzy auction event held at Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town at the weekend, the two raised R2m in support of the oncology unit at Red Cross Children’s Hospital and the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School in Johannesburg, which Player and his wife Vivienne started on their farm more than three decades ago.

All proceeds will be managed and distributed by the Citadel Philanthropy Foundation.