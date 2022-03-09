Irish pop star and Gary Player set their hearts on giving hope to children
Children with cancer and those from impoverished areas will have a better chance in life thanks to a fundraising initiative by Irish pop star Ronan Keating and golf legend Gary Player who raised R2m to help vulnerable children.
Over the years the pair have forged a close relationship and are using their fame and influence to make a difference in children’s lives.
In a glitzy auction event held at Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town at the weekend, the two raised R2m in support of the oncology unit at Red Cross Children’s Hospital and the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School in Johannesburg, which Player and his wife Vivienne started on their farm more than three decades ago.
All proceeds will be managed and distributed by the Citadel Philanthropy Foundation.
Known for hit songs including When You Say Nothing At All from the 1999 film Notting Hill, Keating has been outspoken about his support of the children’s hospital and “the incredible work” they do. He has helped to champion their fundraising via this event since 2018.
This week Keating used his time in Cape Town to visit the hospital to see the work doctors do there. At the auction he wowed guests with some of his greatest hits and encouraged them to open their hearts to benefit SA children in need.
“SA is one of those places that creeps into your heart and never leaves, but it’s also a country where many children face unimaginable challenges, which is why I am passionate about helping children living with cancer. I’m grateful to Gary Player and Citadel for partnering with me on a cause close to my heart,” Keating said.
Player said the fundraising event was “a highlight on my annual calendar”.
“When Vivienne and I started the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School on our farm in 1990, little did we know that it would make such a difference in the lives of so many children and give them a strong foundation for the rest of their school careers.”
Head of oncology at the Red Cross Children's Hospital, Prof Alan Davidson, said providing the best public medical treatment comes with a huge price tag and the donation will “go a long way in maintaining day-to-day operations and equipment”.
Some funds will be allocated to educational research and treatment, in which the hospital is a leader in Africa.
“Proud as we are of the work we do, we are conscious of the enormous burden a cancer diagnosis places on a family,” Davidson said.
“I can’t overemphasise how much we appreciate the commitment of our community and friends to support the children and help us maintain an environment that contributes to healing.
“Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, we can reflect positively on the ability of our dedicated team to deliver excellent care and achieve great outcomes in adverse circumstances.”
TimesLIVE
