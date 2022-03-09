South Africa

‘Is this a joke?’ — SA fumes as load-shedding is ramped up to stage 4

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
09 March 2022 - 08:40
Eskom announced load-shedding will be ramped up to stage 4. Stock photo.
Eskom announced load-shedding will be ramped up to stage 4. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

You are going to face more dark days and nights after Eskom announced it is ramping up load-shedding to stage 4 from 9am on Wednesday.

The power utility said the move to stage 4 was due to further failures of generation units.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said a unit each at Kendal, Duvha, Camden and Kusile power stations tripped overnight.

“Since then, we have returned four units to service. However, these units need to ramp up to full output, which necessitates a high use of emergency generation reserves today.

“This being the fourth day of extremely high diesel usage, the emergency reserves are being depleted faster than can be replenished,” said Mantshantsha.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 9am today until 5am on Friday to manage the emergency reserve.”

Stage 2 will resume on Friday until 5am on Monday morning.

South Africans were already in the grip of stage 2 load-shedding from Monday afternoon. This was set to end on Saturday.

“Eskom would like to apologise for the implementation of load-shedding, and will continuously review the situation and act appropriately as circumstances change,” Mantshantsha said.

The apology was hardly accepted, as South Africans flooded social media to vent their frustration about the rolling blackouts.

READ MORE

'Never to be outdone, Eskom has middle-child syndrome' — SA fuming at the return of load-shedding

"The fact that cellphone companies are like 'me too' whenever Eskom announces load-shedding, is why this country is the way it is," said one user.
News
1 day ago

KZN looking to green energy to revitalise economy: Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal has always positioned itself for alternative energy generation, premier Sihle Zikalala said during his state of the province address on ...
Politics
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Mr President, it’s crass to flaunt your wealth while citizens starve

Ordinary South Africans are hungry, unemployed and left in the dark while Ramaphosa swans about cattle auctions
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting World
  2. 'Baba is looking good, all smiles,' says tobacco tycoon after visit to Nkandla South Africa
  3. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News
  4. Russia warns nations over hosting military jets World
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Patrice Motsepe South Africa

Latest Videos

Food, coal and diamonds: How the Ukraine-Russian standoff will affect SA
Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial