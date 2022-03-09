Mpumalanga businessman, wife and children shot dead at home

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for two suspects after a businessman, his wife and two daughters were shot dead on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in Casteel, near Bushbuckridge, at about 7.30pm at the home of Johnson Fakude.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said “neighbours heard [the] sound of gunshots coming from the house of the 58-year-old business owner”, who runs Faduk Cash Loans in Bushbuckridge and Acornhoek.

“Two men were seen jumping over a wall towards in the direction of the R40 road, where they disappeared into the darkness. Police and medical personnel were notified [and] upon arrival found that Fakude, his wife and their two daughters [had been] shot. They were certified dead.”

Police confirmed that a case of murder had been opened and a manhunt was under way.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage,” said Mohlala.

Those killed were Fakude, Gift Matsane, 50, Princess Fakude, 11, and Priscilla Fakude, 8.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela called for swift arrests.

“Those suspects must be hunted down and be brought to book immediately. We know our community will not disappoint us and will assist with the information we need.”

TimesLIVE