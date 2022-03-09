RATE IT | Eskom's reasons for load-shedding

Head of generation Philip Dukashe said the company is working to reduce the impact of load-shedding.

He said Eskom is doing all it can to ensure power units are maintained but the maintenance of some units needed to be enhanced due to their age.

“Sometimes we bring back units from outages, they run and then they fail and we realise there are other areas we should have attended to during those maintenance periods,” he said.

Here are five talking points from the briefing. Let us know what you think.

Municipalities weren't playing ball, but now many are on board

COO Jan Oberholzer said municipalities are implementing the load-shedding timetable in their communities. Eskom previously accused some municipalities of refusing to implement load-shedding in accordance with the timetable issued by Eskom.

“Yesterday [Tuesday] we did a reconciliation and we were satisfied that our request had been implemented. We are satisfied with the municipalities' assistance,” he said.