South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

The death rate is low and the recovery rate is up so is why should I still get vaccinated?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
09 March 2022 - 08:00
Despite the high recovery rate experts continue to advocate for getting the vaccine. Stock photo.
Despite the high recovery rate experts continue to advocate for getting the vaccine. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

While the death rate may be low and the recovery rate from Covid-19 high, experts continue to advocate for getting the vaccine, saying it can help prevent death and severe illness from the coronavirus.

The national health department reported 1,436 new cases and 16 deaths on Tuesday.

“The cumulative number of recoveries stands at 3,569,441 with a recovery rate of 96.8%,” it said.

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, such conditions do not mean people will not require a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Vaccinating the population will make sure people do not develop the disease when exposed to the virus, thus preventing hospitalisation and death,” it said.

The National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) shared the same advice, urging South Africans to get vaccinated.

It suggested one of the reasons why the Omicron variant was less severe may have been because it was met by high vaccination numbers.

The institute noted that during the most recent wave of infections, most people admitted for illness related to Covid-19 were unvaccinated.

A study shared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are less likely to die from the virus and from other causes in the months after vaccination.

MORE OF YOUR COVID QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How will the Russia and Ukraine conflict affect vaccines and PPE supply to Africa?

While SA authorities have long said there is sufficient vaccines in stock to give those in need of the jab, experts say the impact of the conflict ...
News
5 days ago

Has SA's Covid-19 infection rate decreased in line with government's expectations?

The Department of Health hoped that by the end of February the positivity rate of Covid-19 infections would be lower than 5%, saying it is its ...
News
2 days ago

How far is SA from reaching its initial 'herd immunity' goal?

Health minister Joe Phaahla said the number of fully vaccinated individuals currently stands at about 17-million, or 43% of the population.
News
1 day ago

Is SA moving towards a Covid-19 recovery period?

“The findings indicate that SA is moving into the convalescent phase of the Covid-19 pandemic — the recovery phase. This is likely to be the same in ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting World
  2. 'Baba is looking good, all smiles,' says tobacco tycoon after visit to Nkandla South Africa
  3. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News
  4. Russia warns nations over hosting military jets World
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Patrice Motsepe South Africa

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations