WATCH | Eskom burning 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep lights on

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says the power utility needs to urgently reduce diesel consumption levels

09 March 2022 - 16:15 By DIANNE HAWKER
Eskom is spending millions transporting and burning millions of litres of diesel to keep its open-cycle gas turbine stations operational. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says the power utility is facing a logistical nightmare trying to keep the lights on.

Eskom is spending millions transporting and burning millions of litres of diesel to keep its open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) stations operational.

The stations, Ankerlig and Gourikwa, are meant to be operated during peak periods but have been used more frequently since load-shedding started earlier this week. 

Oberholzer told a press briefing that the power utility was burning through 9-million litres of diesel a day. This meant that one diesel shipping container, which carries about 30-million litres of diesel, would only last three days. 

The diesel needs to be transported inland by road, making the process a logistical nightmare. 

Oberholzer apologised for the effect load-shedding was having on the economy and called on Eskom staff to “keep focused and get through this very trying period”. 

