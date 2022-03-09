WATCH | Eskom burning 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep lights on

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says the power utility is facing a logistical nightmare trying to keep the lights on.

Eskom is spending millions transporting and burning millions of litres of diesel to keep its open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) stations operational.

The stations, Ankerlig and Gourikwa, are meant to be operated during peak periods but have been used more frequently since load-shedding started earlier this week.