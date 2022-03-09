WATCH | Eskom burning 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep lights on
Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says the power utility needs to urgently reduce diesel consumption levels
Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says the power utility is facing a logistical nightmare trying to keep the lights on.
Eskom is spending millions transporting and burning millions of litres of diesel to keep its open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) stations operational.
The stations, Ankerlig and Gourikwa, are meant to be operated during peak periods but have been used more frequently since load-shedding started earlier this week.
Oberholzer told a press briefing that the power utility was burning through 9-million litres of diesel a day. This meant that one diesel shipping container, which carries about 30-million litres of diesel, would only last three days.
The diesel needs to be transported inland by road, making the process a logistical nightmare.
Oberholzer apologised for the effect load-shedding was having on the economy and called on Eskom staff to “keep focused and get through this very trying period”.
TimesLIVE
