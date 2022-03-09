WATCH | SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old Endurance shipwreck

The search for the Endurance has captured the public imagination, not least because of its remote location and the dramatic events that befell the imperial trans-Antarctic expedition.



Sir Ernest Shackleton had attempted to achieve the first land crossing of Antarctica, but failed after the Endurance became trapped in pack ice in 1915.

The wreck was found on March 5 at a depth of 3,008m, about 6.5km south of the position originally recorded when it was swallowed by ice more than a century ago, prompting one of history’s most dramatic rescue stories.