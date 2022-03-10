138 inmates get go-ahead to sue for R69m damages over prison ‘assaults’

The appeal court has given the go-ahead for 138 men to sue the government for R500,000 each over alleged assaults in prison.

The inmates at St Albans prison in Gqeberha say they needed medical attention after warders used batons, hands and feet to beat, slap and kick them over two days in March 2014.

Their attempt to combine their claims against the justice and correctional services minister was denied by the high court in Gqeberha.

But five Supreme Court of Appeal judges have overturned the ruling, meaning a single case can go ahead into damages claims totalling R69m.

Judge Trevor Gorven, who delivered the judgment on Wednesday, said there was no reason the attachment of each prisoner’s claim to the court papers should have resulted in the dismissal of all claims.

“After all, if a single, composite set of particulars had been annexed, the present action would simply include paragraphs describing each plaintiff in turn,” he said.