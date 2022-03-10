COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The more people vaccinate, the sooner Covid-19 restrictions can go: Phaahla

March 10 2022 - 05:30

SA binge drinkers knocked back even more during lockdown: study

South Africans consumed more alcohol during Covid-19 lockdown than any other time and stress was to blame, University of Cape Town researchers have found.

According to new research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the country’s binge drinkers, or so-called episodic drinkers, drank more than usual irrespective of the restrictions during different phases of the lockdown.

Many said they drank more because they were stressed, felt a need to relax and were bored.

The survey, conducted among 800 people on Facebook from July to November 2020, found that only a few binge drinkers thought the alcohol restrictions were a good incentive to reduce their intake. The majority reported buying alcohol illegally during bans on sales.