COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The more people vaccinate, the sooner Covid-19 restrictions can go: Phaahla

March 10 2022 - 05:30
SA binge drinkers knocked back even more during lockdown: study
South Africans consumed more alcohol during Covid-19 lockdown than any other time and stress was to blame, University of Cape Town researchers have found.
According to new research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the country’s binge drinkers, or so-called episodic drinkers, drank more than usual irrespective of the restrictions during different phases of the lockdown.
Many said they drank more because they were stressed, felt a need to relax and were bored.
The survey, conducted among 800 people on Facebook from July to November 2020, found that only a few binge drinkers thought the alcohol restrictions were a good incentive to reduce their intake. The majority reported buying alcohol illegally during bans on sales.
March 10 2022 - 05:00
South Africa's Aspen to supply Covid vaccine by June
South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare strikes deal with Johnson & Johnson to package, sell and distribute the American group's Covid vaccines under the Aspenovax brand in Africa.
March 10 2022 - 05:00
The more people vaccinate, the sooner Covid-19 restrictions can go: Phaahla
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla says the more people vaccinate, the sooner the government could drop some Covid-19 restrictions.
Phaahla said the government was facing a challenge when it came to attracting more people to get a jab.
“We want to balance on the one hand opening up society, opening up social activity, opening up business and at the same time encouraging people to vaccinate. That’s why our approach is not going to be a reckless one in terms of opening up,” he said on Wednesday.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 688 423 with 1 867 new cases reported. Today 13 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 99 656 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 569 538 with a recovery rate of 96.8%
