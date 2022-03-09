Education levels make the biggest difference in employment outcomes in SA — world’s most unequal nation

Race and education play the biggest roles in driving inequality in SA, the world’s most unequal country where the richest 10% of the population own more than four-fifths of financial assets, according to the World Bank.

More than two decades after the end of apartheid, race’s contribution to income inequality amounted to 41%, with education at 30%, the bank said in a report released Wednesday titled Inequality in Southern Africa.

The neighbours of Africa’s most-industrialised economy, which comprise the Southern African Customs Union — Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia — are all among the world’s most unequal, making the region the worst globally, it said.

Race “remains a key driver of SA’s high inequality through its impact on both education and labour-market outcomes,” the Washington-based lender said.

Skilled labour is in short supply in the region, and education levels make the biggest difference in employment outcomes, it said.