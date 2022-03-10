Gauteng health department denies food shortage at hospitals, but admits bread did run out

The Gauteng health department on Thursday said media reports that the province’s hospitals had run out of food were inaccurate.

However, the department said some of the hospitals did experience a bread shortage in the recent past.

“All other types of food are being served at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. What we can confirm is that the hospital and a few other facilities did experience a short supply of bread in the recent past,” spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

She said the organisation known as Random Acts of Kindness, which reported that there was no food at Chris Hani hospital, has since met the facility management.

“The problem of bread supply at the facility has been resolved. Proper lines of communication have been established for better working relations.”

TimesLIVE