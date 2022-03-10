Goodbye to millions as Hello Darlings CEO 'vanishes with holiday payments'

Khan and his wife are just two of hundreds of victims who have opened cases at their local police stations.

He said they had initially travelled to the Maldives in June last year after booking a one-week holiday through Hello Darlings.

After their positive experience the couple decided to book another holiday which would have seen them jet-setting to Italy on Thursday for a week.

“We had last been in contact with her on Monday and enquired about a PCR Covid-19 test and whether we need to get one done. She responded to us but after that she removed herself off the WhatsApp group and that's when we really began to worry.”

According to Khan once a deposit was paid for a specific holiday package, Moosa would get her team of admin staff to create a WhatsApp group where they would communicate with those travelling.

Through various interviews, TimesLIVE has established that Moosa mainly communicated on WhatsApp.