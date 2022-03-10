South Africa

'Haibo, I can't pay that much': Alleged Sandton Tinder swindler wants R500k bail reduced

10 March 2022 - 11:21
The 43-year-old told the court he lives in Midrand and is employed at a tyre and wheel company, where he earns R35,000 a month. Stock photo.
The 43-year-old told the court he lives in Midrand and is employed at a tyre and wheel company, where he earns R35,000 a month. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PETER KSINAN

Alleged Sandton Tinder swindler Amon Namara will be approaching the high court to ask that the R500,000 bail he was granted by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court be reduced.

Namara, who is accused of theft, fraud and money laundering, had made a formal bail application before magistrate Nishani Beharie on Wednesday. He is accused of swindling more than R3m from women he allegedly met through Tinder.

The 43-year-old told the court he lives in Midrand and is employed at a tyre and wheel company, where he earns R35,000 a month.

His lawyer, Eric Bryer, told TimesLIVE on Thursday that Namara would be approaching the high court in a bid to get the bail amount reduced.

“We have requested a date to apply for bail reduction. We need to know when it will be suitable for the IO [investigating officer],” said Bryer.

Namara's case was postponed to April 29.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

We're streaming up swindle stories, confident we'll never fall ourselves

The No 1 and No 2 hits on Netflix — 'The Tinder Swindler' and 'Creating Anna' — are fascinating because of the complex lies, and that people fell for ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Saffers among most likely in the world to fall for online romance scams

SA has been identified as one of 20 countries in the world where people are most likely to fall victim to online romance scams
News
6 months ago

Lovers targeted in 'courier' scam & cellphone insurance cover explained

Fraudsters spend months grooming their victims into believing that they are in a relationship with them, before sending a parcel, supposedly full of ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. What makes Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole cows so expensive? Here’s why South Africa
  2. 'Baba is looking good, all smiles,' says tobacco tycoon after visit to Nkandla South Africa
  3. Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting World
  4. Russia warns nations over hosting military jets World
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Patrice Motsepe South Africa

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...