'Haibo, I can't pay that much': Alleged Sandton Tinder swindler wants R500k bail reduced

Alleged Sandton Tinder swindler Amon Namara will be approaching the high court to ask that the R500,000 bail he was granted by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court be reduced.

Namara, who is accused of theft, fraud and money laundering, had made a formal bail application before magistrate Nishani Beharie on Wednesday. He is accused of swindling more than R3m from women he allegedly met through Tinder.

The 43-year-old told the court he lives in Midrand and is employed at a tyre and wheel company, where he earns R35,000 a month.

His lawyer, Eric Bryer, told TimesLIVE on Thursday that Namara would be approaching the high court in a bid to get the bail amount reduced.

“We have requested a date to apply for bail reduction. We need to know when it will be suitable for the IO [investigating officer],” said Bryer.

Namara's case was postponed to April 29.

TimesLIVE