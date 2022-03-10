South Africa

No response after requesting a review of your R350 grant? Sassa says it's working on it

10 March 2022 - 12:30
Sassa says it's working on approving applications for review.
Image: SA government via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has responded to frustrated R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant applicants whose requests for a review have not yet been approved.

This week, grant applicants flooded Sassa’s social media pages to complain about not getting feedback on their review request after their initial application was cancelled without explanation. 

Applicants have the right to request a review within 30 days of receiving a reason for their application being declined. 

Responding to the complaints, Sassa said people who applied for a review should be patient. 

“We are busy with it. We will be issuing communication soon. We apologise for the delay,” said Sassa.

The agency said people who feel aggrieved at their application outcome should call Sassa on 0800 60 10 11 or lodge a complaint on the SRD website

“Please note that Sassa has a high call volume due to the special Covid-19 SRD social grant. Not all calls will be attended to immediately. Please be patient when calling. Alternatively, you may send us a DM [direct message on social media] for any social grant-related query.”

Sassa added that bank verification does not have a set time frame.

“The applicant's details go to the Treasury [and] to the bank chosen by the applicant. When it is verified it goes back to the Treasury and is then handed over to Sassa for payment.”

