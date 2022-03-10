South Africa

Raymond Zondo is SA's new chief justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa will nominate Mandisa Maya as deputy chief justice

10 March 2022 - 17:13 By Franny Rabkin
Raymond Zondo has officially been appointed as SA's chief justice. File picture.
Image: Kopano Tlape

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as chief justice.

He will also nominate Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya as deputy chief justice, the presidency said on Thursday.

The appointments followed a public nomination process and a widely criticised set of interviews by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), after which the commission recommended Maya for the job. It was a month before the president made his choice.

Ramaphosa said the nomination of Maya will be subjected to the consultation processes required by the Constitution.

“I have every confidence that Justice Zondo will acquit himself with distinction in this position,” Ramaphosa said.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

