Sanral may be a thorn in roadside gardener's side, but he won't be bulldozed

The 32-year-old lost a leg when he was hit by a truck at the age of 12. He started the garden two years ago and has been selling vegetables and plants at a traffic light near a shopping centre on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Mthembu was aware that while he had the support of most locals, several had complained to authorities.

Sanral project manager in the eastern region Trevor Zumani said they had asked Mthembu several times to remove the garden.

“In terms of the Sanral Act, particularly as a road safety concern, the road reserve is to be kept clear at all times for the benefit of motorists and for future road needs. As such, no trading, planting of vegetables or other illegal occupation or trading within the road reserve is permitted.

“Sanral has had numerous engagements with the gentleman responsible for the garden and requested him to remove his vegetables as he placed not only himself but other road users at risk,” he said.

Ward 22 councillor Privi Makhan confirmed on Thursday that the garden was removed.

“The removal of the informal garden was undertaken last week after numerous requests by Sanral for the individual to desist from using the road reserve for a purpose it is not intended for. It remains the prerogative of Sanral to ensure that their road reserves are used in compliance with the National Road Traffic Act.”

Makhan said people within the community were exploring initiatives to integrate and equip young people such as Mthembu.

But Mthembu is not giving up his spot on the roadside so easily. For now, he is selling chips and sweets on the road in the same vicinity.

