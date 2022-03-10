Tuberculosis: SA’s forgotten killer

Missed diagnoses mean missed opportunities to get patients into treatment, contain new infections and interrupt further transmission. This will likely lead to an increase in excess death. Kana, who thinks that a “massive amount” of tuberculosis deaths are already likely wrapped up in the excess deaths usually ascribed to Covid-19, said “we have missed many people we could have saved”.

He added that lockdown interruptions in tuberculosis patients’ treatment likely means that tuberculosis is building resistance and “creating a very scary breeding ground for future drug-resistant tuberculosis outbreaks”.

The proportion of drug-resistant cases is a good rule of thumb for how well a country’s tuberculosis programme is working. By this metric, SA had been headed in the right direction. From a starting point of zero — drug-resistant tuberculosis was virtually a death sentence when it first emerged in the mid-2000s — Sizwe had achieved cure rates of around 85%. “We were very excited about the way the country was going,” said Louw.

Those gains may now be under threat. As lockdowns are eased, the number of patients being admitted to Sizwe is already starting to increase. There are many readmissions among these patients, which suggests that there have been interruptions to their treatment.

With the resultant complications, the hospital’s death rates have also started to climb. There was a time when Louw and her staff were confident they would never again see a 20% death rate. That number recently reached 25%.

Killer as old as time

Once described as the “Captain of all these Men of Death”, tuberculosis is as old as time. The spines of Egyptian mummies were deformed by the disease. Hindu physicians observed it some 2,000 years after that. In Deuteronomy, Moses warned that, “The Lord shall smite thee with a consumption, and with a fever, and with an inflammation,” and, of all the diseases, Hippocrates described phthisis (pulmonary tuberculosis) as “the most difficult to cure, and the most fatal”.

But if the origins of the disease are, in the words of one group of medical historians in the 1980s, “hunched in the mists of antiquity,” the destruction it has wrought in SA has been decidedly modern.

Colonial occupation, mineral discovery and industrialisation provided the conditions for tuberculosis to flourish in SA, which, like the rest of the continent, had until then been spared the worst ravages of the “White Plague”. The lungs of miners housed in cramped compounds and sent into underground shafts every day were virgin territory for the disease. So were those of their families in the former homelands, who cared for them once they fell ill.

After a century of devastation, tuberculosis in SA had been on the way down. Until HIV. Working in tandem, one death the other destruction, tuberculosis and HIV spun an epidemiological web that proved incredibly difficult to untangle. SA became home to the world’s worst pandemic collision of the two. In the two years between 2005 and 2007, at the height of the country’s Aids crisis, cases of drug-resistant tuberculosis tripled.