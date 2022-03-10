South Africa

Twelve children injured in Durban taxi crash

10 March 2022 - 09:06
Twelve children were injured in a taxi crash in Durban on Thursday morning
Twelve children were injured in a taxi crash in Durban on Thursday morning
Image: ALS Paramedics

Twelve children were injured when the taxi they were travelling in went out of control and crashed into another vehicle in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Thursday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the children, who were travelling to school, are aged between two and 14.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a taxi had lost control and collided with another vehicle before leaving the roadway and coming to rest on an island.

“Twelve schoolchildren between the ages of two and 14 were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.”

Jamieson said more ambulances had to be dispatched to the scene where the injured were stabilised and then transported to hospital.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Driver critical, passenger killed after vehicle flies off the N1 at Centurion

A passenger was killed and the driver critically injured in a crash in Centurion on Wednesday morning.
News
1 week ago

‘It’s just too painful’: family member speaks after 14 loved ones die in taxi crash

Tebogo Ntlatseng lost his mother, grandmother and other relatives on their way back from a wedding anniversary
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Durban street racer crashes into car, injures spectators

Horrific footage has emerged on social media of an illegal street drag race gone wrong in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. What makes Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole cows so expensive? Here’s why South Africa
  2. 'Baba is looking good, all smiles,' says tobacco tycoon after visit to Nkandla South Africa
  3. Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting World
  4. Russia warns nations over hosting military jets World
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Patrice Motsepe South Africa

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...