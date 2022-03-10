What is stage 6 load-shedding and how could it affect you?

Eskom has cautioned that power cuts could be escalated from stage 4 to stage 6 if more units fail and diesel runs out.

The embattled power utility this week said stage 4 load-shedding would be implemented until 5am on Friday. It would then be lowered to stage 2 until Monday morning if all goes according to plan.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said during an update on Wednesday that Eskom might have to implement stage 6 load-shedding if it runs out of resources.

“This being the fourth day of extremely high diesel usage, the emergency reserves are being depleted faster than can be replenished,” he said on Wednesday.



Stage 4 load-shedding was implemented to give the utility the space to replenish emergency reserves and continue to manage the system safely, Eskom said.