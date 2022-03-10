WHO calls on countries not to ease up on Covid-19 testing
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says countries should continue efforts to ensure that as many people as possible are tested for Covid-19.
This data will enable it to keep track of Covid-19 cluster areas and help in responding to the pandemic.
WHO head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced new guidelines in which it recommends Covid-19 self-testing in addition to testing done by health professionals.
The distribution of vaccines in some countries is problematic and until this process is running smoothly, testing for Covid-19 is vital in the management of the pandemic, he said.
“Though cases are declining globally and several countries are easing restrictions, the pandemic is far from over and will not be over anywhere until it's over everywhere ... we are concerned that several countries are reducing testing.
"This inhibits our ability to see where the virus is, how it's spreading and how it's evolving.”
Ghebreyesus said self-testing will increase access to testing which is expensive and inaccessible for many people.
The organisation's Dr Maria Van Kerkhove cautioned against complacency as more than 10-million cases are reported daily.
These figures were not a true reflection of infections due to under-testing in many countries, said Van Kerkhove.
“The virus is still spreading at a high level, three years into the pandemic. Though we are seeing declining trends, there are still more than 10-million cases reported [daily] and we need to remain vigilant,” she said.
