WHO calls on countries not to ease up on Covid-19 testing

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says countries should continue efforts to ensure that as many people as possible are tested for Covid-19.

This data will enable it to keep track of Covid-19 cluster areas and help in responding to the pandemic.

WHO head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced new guidelines in which it recommends Covid-19 self-testing in addition to testing done by health professionals.

The distribution of vaccines in some countries is problematic and until this process is running smoothly, testing for Covid-19 is vital in the management of the pandemic, he said.