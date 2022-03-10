You’re invited to join the honest conversation at ‘The Family Table’

There is a lot going on in Mzansi at the moment, and sometimes you need to pull up a chair at The Family Table and get stuff off your chest.

Arena Holdings, publisher of TimesLIVE and the Sunday Times, will soon host an exciting new web series in which experts and professionals leave their corporate titles and egos at the door and engage in authentic chats about issues affecting us all.

The Family Table, a weekly video feature, is hosted by advertising executive and mental wellness expert Bongani Chinkanda and award-winning broadcaster Gugulethu Mfuphi.