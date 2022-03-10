South Africa

You’re invited to join the honest conversation at ‘The Family Table’

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
10 March 2022 - 06:18 By Kyle Zeeman
Bongani Chinkanda and Gugulethu Mfuphi host 'The Family Table'.
Image: The Family Table

There is a lot going on in Mzansi at the moment, and sometimes you need to pull up a chair at The Family Table and get stuff off your chest.

Arena Holdings, publisher of TimesLIVE and the Sunday Times, will soon host an exciting new web series in which experts and professionals leave their corporate titles and egos at the door and engage in authentic chats about issues affecting us all.

The Family Table, a weekly video feature, is hosted by advertising executive and mental wellness expert Bongani Chinkanda and award-winning broadcaster Gugulethu Mfuphi.

Soon you'll be able to see episodes of this new web series here on our YouTube channel. 'The Family Table' seeks to inspire and inform through the voices of professionals working in every sector of the economy. The show is hosted by Bongani Chinkanda and Gugulethu Mfuphi.

At the table, stories will be shared and tea will be spilled. Diverse voices and creative opinions on media, marketing and advertising will be heard.

“The Family Table launched on the back of a need to heighten the voices of professionals in all spheres of the economy to engage in more robust, honest and authentic conversations that represent a full expression of them as individuals — professionally and personally,” said Chinkanda and Mfuphi.

Guests you can look forward to include Oskido, Andile Khumalo, Ciko Thomas, Candice Thurston and Cezanne Kouta

Join The Family Table from March 17 on the Sunday Times YouTube channel.

Bongani Chinkanda, Oskido and Gugulethu Mfuphi.
