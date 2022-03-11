'Cele and his fellow travellers won't deter us': Cape Town defends its policing

The municipality's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, has denied the allegations, saying the unit “operates fully within the law, and does laudable work”.

“At each turn, political elements in the police and the ANC have tried to stop the city from fulfilling its safety role and function. This ranges from obstructing our search warrant applications for gun and drug crime-linked properties to calling into question our innovative 'Rent-a-cop' partnership with city improvement districts, to frustrating our efforts to create our own reservist service, now totalling hundreds of auxiliary volunteers,” he said.

According to Smith, the policing unit operates in line with the Criminal Procedure Amendment Act (CPA) and the 2018 Peace Officer Declaration, which specifically sets out the powers and functions of municipal law enforcement.

“The city’s SSIU reports to a non-politically aligned executive director of safety and security, with monthly accountability to the civilian oversight committee and, quarterly, to the portfolio committee,” said Smith.

“The city’s goal is not to please the ANC and its allies”

Smith suggested that Herron and Cele were playing politics in raising the issue of the unit in parliament.

Herron is a former member of the DA and served as a mayoral committee member for transport and urban planning.

Smith denied that the unit was illegally gathering intelligence information, as suggested, saying that, rather, they “collate and analyse the statistics and information that follows on the daily policing done by officers”.

Though certain investigative methods are exclusive to the SAPS and other intelligence agencies, municipal law enforcement is able to gather and verify facts through the use of lawful investigative methods, Smith said.

“In the course of an investigation, our [SSIU] officials may use specific powers listed in the declaration, including powers to arrest and search,” he said.

He added that evidence gathered in the unit's investigations were handed to the police.

Their investigations have looked into:

Internal investigations into staff misconduct within safety and security; and Conducting watching briefs on court cases involving an arrest made by law enforcers, especially for firearm, drug and gang-related matters. This initiative will soon expand into communities most in need, to increase the conviction rate for firearm and drug arrests.

“Cele and his fellow travellers in the ANC-GOOD alliance borrow this phrase [rogue] straight from the Zupta playbook to try to stop Cape Town from asserting its own policing powers,” Smith said.