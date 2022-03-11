Child drowns in Midrand pool

A two-year-old child has been declared dead after drowning in a swimming pool at a house in President Park, Midrand, on Friday.

“ER24 paramedics arrived at 12.20pm to find the provincial services already in attendance. A two-year-old child was found lying near the poolside. Nothing could be done and the child was declared dead by the provincial paramedic,” ER24 said.

The child had apparently been missing for a short while before being found and pulled from the pool by residents on the property.

“The details surrounding this incident are unknown but local authorities were on the scene to investigate.”

