South Africa

DNA evidence helps send Mpumalanga rapist to jail for life

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
11 March 2022 - 16:27
The high court on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old Mpumalanga man to four life terms and 59 years' imprisonment after he was found guilty on various counts of rape and robbery. Stock photo.
The high court on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old Mpumalanga man to four life terms and 59 years' imprisonment after he was found guilty on various counts of rape and robbery. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

The Mpumalanga High Court sentenced a 24-year-old rapist to four life terms plus 59 years’ imprisonment on Friday.

Siyabonga Nyalunga of Mphatseni Trust in Masoyi was convicted on four counts of rape, two of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one of robbery, two of compelled rape and one of pointing a firearm. He pleaded guilty to all 10 counts.

“These crimes were committed between June 2015 and May 2019 in Masoyi and surrounding areas, where Nyalunga, together with his unknown accomplices who are still at large, terrorised women walking on the streets,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

Nyalunga and his accomplices threatened the victims with firearms, raped them and robbed them of their belongings, including cellphones and cash.

The victims were aged between 17 and 47 and some were raped more than once.

PODCAST | Rape and sexual violence in SA: interview with Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust

We discuss issues related to rape and sexual violence including consent and coerced consent within relationships and marriages, and how we can start ...
News
4 hours ago

“In one incident, in June 2015, the accused and his accomplices terrorised a 23-year-old victim, strangled her and raped her. They fled with her cellphone and cash of R150,” Nyuswa said.

In December 2016, two victims walking together from school were threatened by Nyalunga and his accomplice at gunpoint. He raped them and robbed them of their cellphones.

Nyuswa said Nyalunga was linked to the crimes through DNA. Two of the victims positively identified Nyalunga at an identification parade.

Prosecutor Zwelethu Mata called for the statutory minimum sentences.

Victim impact statements were handed to the court in aggravation of sentence.

Judge Denise Greyling-Coetzer agreed with the prosecution that had it not been for the DNA evidence, Nyalunga would in all probability still be accosting women in the streets.

She found no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentences.

Acting director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga Sonja Ntuli welcomed the conviction and sentence.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ten-year-old rape survivor begs Verulam court and God to punish her father

A Verulam man gave his son a cellphone and sent him to another room while he raped his 10-year-old daughter.
News
1 week ago

Fake businessman rapist who taunted his victims on Facebook is jailed

A serial rapist who recorded one of the attacks and brazenly posted the video on Facebook, taunting his victims to lay criminal cases against him, ...
News
2 weeks ago

‘We wish there was the death penalty’: victims’ families see no remorse from Tshwane serial killer and rapist

Serial killer and rapist Wellington Kachidza got the least of what he deserved when he was sentenced to life in prison, families of his victims said ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. What makes Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole cows so expensive? Here’s why South Africa
  2. These are 16 key job skills needed in SA South Africa
  3. Locked gate on Durban beach boggles visitors South Africa
  4. Raymond Zondo is SA's new chief justice South Africa
  5. ‘You want to put us in a problem. Leave Putin alone’ — SA weighs in on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT