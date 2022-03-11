DNA evidence helps send Mpumalanga rapist to jail for life
The Mpumalanga High Court sentenced a 24-year-old rapist to four life terms plus 59 years’ imprisonment on Friday.
Siyabonga Nyalunga of Mphatseni Trust in Masoyi was convicted on four counts of rape, two of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one of robbery, two of compelled rape and one of pointing a firearm. He pleaded guilty to all 10 counts.
“These crimes were committed between June 2015 and May 2019 in Masoyi and surrounding areas, where Nyalunga, together with his unknown accomplices who are still at large, terrorised women walking on the streets,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
Nyalunga and his accomplices threatened the victims with firearms, raped them and robbed them of their belongings, including cellphones and cash.
The victims were aged between 17 and 47 and some were raped more than once.
“In one incident, in June 2015, the accused and his accomplices terrorised a 23-year-old victim, strangled her and raped her. They fled with her cellphone and cash of R150,” Nyuswa said.
In December 2016, two victims walking together from school were threatened by Nyalunga and his accomplice at gunpoint. He raped them and robbed them of their cellphones.
Nyuswa said Nyalunga was linked to the crimes through DNA. Two of the victims positively identified Nyalunga at an identification parade.
Prosecutor Zwelethu Mata called for the statutory minimum sentences.
Victim impact statements were handed to the court in aggravation of sentence.
Judge Denise Greyling-Coetzer agreed with the prosecution that had it not been for the DNA evidence, Nyalunga would in all probability still be accosting women in the streets.
She found no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentences.
Acting director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga Sonja Ntuli welcomed the conviction and sentence.
TimesLIVE
