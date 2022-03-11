South Africa

Good move or nah? SA split over Zondo getting the chief justice job

11 March 2022 - 08:26
Raymond Zondo is SA's new chief justice. File photo.
Image: ELMOND JIYANE/GCIS/ File photo

The appointment of Raymond Zondo as SA’s new chief justice has been met with congratulatory messages and questions on social media. 

On Thursday the presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had appointed Zondo to replace former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

“The position of chief justice carries a great responsibility in our democracy. As the head of the judiciary, the chief justice is a guardian of our constitution and the laws adopted by the freely elected representatives of the people.

“The chief justice stand as the champion of the rights of all South Africans and bears responsibility for ensuring equal access to justice. I have every confidence justice Zondo will acquit himself with distinction in this position,” said Ramaphosa.

Zondo was appointed acting chief justice in July last year.

He was interviewed for the position of chief justice with constitutional court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo and president of the supreme court of appeal justice Mandisa Maya.

Panellists in the Judicial System Commission (JSC) recommended Ramaphosa appoint Maya as the new chief justice. However, the president was not bound by the commission’s recommendation.

The presidency said Ramaphosa will nominate Maya as deputy chief justice.

The EFF, which openly backed Maya for the position, slammed Zondo’s appointment. The party said it “came at the expense of a qualified, politically independent and credible woman candidate”.

Here’s a snapshot of the reactions : 

