Good move or nah? SA split over Zondo getting the chief justice job
The appointment of Raymond Zondo as SA’s new chief justice has been met with congratulatory messages and questions on social media.
On Thursday the presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had appointed Zondo to replace former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
“The position of chief justice carries a great responsibility in our democracy. As the head of the judiciary, the chief justice is a guardian of our constitution and the laws adopted by the freely elected representatives of the people.
“The chief justice stand as the champion of the rights of all South Africans and bears responsibility for ensuring equal access to justice. I have every confidence justice Zondo will acquit himself with distinction in this position,” said Ramaphosa.
Zondo was appointed acting chief justice in July last year.
He was interviewed for the position of chief justice with constitutional court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo and president of the supreme court of appeal justice Mandisa Maya.
Panellists in the Judicial System Commission (JSC) recommended Ramaphosa appoint Maya as the new chief justice. However, the president was not bound by the commission’s recommendation.
The presidency said Ramaphosa will nominate Maya as deputy chief justice.
The EFF, which openly backed Maya for the position, slammed Zondo’s appointment. The party said it “came at the expense of a qualified, politically independent and credible woman candidate”.
Here’s a snapshot of the reactions :
Congratulations to Raymond Zondo on his appointment to be the next Chief Justice of the Constitutional court of South Africa.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 10, 2022
May you serve South Africa honorably in this role and may you strengthen the credibility of the judiciary and increase access.
God be with you. pic.twitter.com/mcBnhIV6Eh
At least President Ramaphosa wasn't swayed by fanatics and lunatics in the appointment of the Chief Justice.— Maredi Mphahlele 🇿🇦 (@MphahleleMM) March 10, 2022
Chief Justice Zondo represents continuity.
Well, Brian Molefe mentioned that Zondo would be CJ, apparently the decision was taken back in 2014 pic.twitter.com/NgWo2SJfTq— Sizwekov sikaМusivich (@SizweLo) March 10, 2022
Congratulations CJ Zondo. Go on and serve the nation , including both the Ret cabal and the Eff madness . pic.twitter.com/05OBKAyvUi— nkagisang (@nkagisangtj) March 10, 2022
Someone said there is no breaking news in Zondo’s appointment. I disagree, it is heartBREAKING.— Thuthukile Zuma (@Thuthu_Zuma) March 10, 2022
