Good move or nah? SA split over Zondo getting the chief justice job

“The chief justice stand as the champion of the rights of all South Africans and bears responsibility for ensuring equal access to justice. I have every confidence justice Zondo will acquit himself with distinction in this position,” said Ramaphosa.

Zondo was appointed acting chief justice in July last year.

He was interviewed for the position of chief justice with constitutional court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo and president of the supreme court of appeal justice Mandisa Maya.

Panellists in the Judicial System Commission (JSC) recommended Ramaphosa appoint Maya as the new chief justice. However, the president was not bound by the commission’s recommendation.

The presidency said Ramaphosa will nominate Maya as deputy chief justice.

The EFF, which openly backed Maya for the position, slammed Zondo’s appointment. The party said it “came at the expense of a qualified, politically independent and credible woman candidate”.

Here’s a snapshot of the reactions :