Hamilton Ndlovu fights bid to declare contracts for Covid-19 PPE invalid

The Special Tribunal on Thursday heard an application whereby the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) seek an order declaring the invalidity of the R172m personal protective equipment (PPE) contract awarded to Hamilton Ndlovu’s businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SIU said its investigation uncovered a web of inter-linked entities, all purporting to operate independently. However, the entities were all the alter-ego of Ndlovu.

The investigation determined the entities which conducted business with the NHLS for PPE, upon receipt of the NHLS funds, transferred the money to Ndlovu and entities linked to him.

In March last year, the Pretoria high court made final a provisional order the SA Revenue Service had obtained against Ndlovu to freeze a number of his bank accounts containing R102m and seize some of his luxury cars.