Judge rules R46m DUT security contract invalid amid allegations of ‘trickery’

Chetty ruled, however, that DUT was an organ of state and if it were correct in its argument, it would mean a state-funded institution would effectively be “a law unto itself” and unaccountable to the public, or even the minister, for the amount of money it spent on contracts, to the exclusion of provisions of the constitution.

He said the provision of security services was intrinsic towards the realisation of the end goal — the right to education — and there was no denial that public funds were used to pay for guarding services.

He said he was satisfied the university had been exercising a public power when it entered into the contract and the award was capable of being reviewed under Paja.

In citing allegations of corruption and collusion, Mzansi relied on the report of auditors Ngubane and Company (the Ngubane report) who were engaged by DUT to independently review the processes followed in the award of the tender.

It also claimed DUT officials had conducted a site visit of its premises, indicating it was assessing its ability to discharge its obligations under the tender. The company said this could not have occurred if it had not passed the 75% threshold in phase two.

The company said a whistle-blower had reported it had met this threshold.

DUT claimed the officials had no authority to conduct this visit.

Chetty said DUT had not put up any affidavits regarding this, it had simply denied the allegations.

However, he said, advocate Griffiths Madonsela for DUT has correctly submitted that fraud was a serious allegation, carrying with it serious consequences and the potential for reputational harm and there had to be the “clearest evidence”.

“Despite the questions hanging over the site visit, this in itself is not sufficient to meet the threshold of sufficient proof. This aspect was perhaps wisely abandoned by (the applicant).”

Chetty said ultimately DUT had conceded that in light of the Ngubane report, it had failed to furnish the court with a good and proper explanation leading to Mzansi’s exclusion.

“This concession bolsters the applicant’s submission that there was some trickery at hand. Moreover, the one aspect which DUT has failed to address is an explanation for the difference in the scores in which the BAC scored the applicant 70.5% and the auditors 84.5%.