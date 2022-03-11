Mkhwebane applies to ConCourt to rescind impeachment judgment

Two days after the Constitutional Court sent public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane packing in an application to reverse, or rescind, its judgment against her, Mkhwebane has filed a second rescission application over a different judgment — asking the court to reverse the order that cleared the way for her impeachment.

Mkhwebane said the green light given by the ConCourt to parliament's impeachment process opened the public protector up to the possibility of being suspended “by the biased president, with the obvious far-reaching implications thereof to her rights and the public interest”.

The application was expected as she had informed parliament last month she would be making it. However, the papers were filed in court on Friday.

In her affidavit, Mkhwebane said the highest court's unanimous judgment contained “patent errors” and ambiguities. The interests of justice also justified a reversal of the judgment, she said.

This is the second rescission application she has made to the ConCourt asking it to reverse its own judgments. On Wednesday, the ConCourt unanimously rejected her application to rescind its judgment that set aside her CR17 report as unlawful. The ConCourt said she had not made out a case for rescission.