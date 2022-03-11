No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? Here’s how to get help

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has shared advice for those who have changed their phone numbers since applying for the R350 social relief of distress grant.

The agency has been flooded with requests for help from those who no longer use the number they gave when applying for the grant.

The agency said those wanting to collect their R350 grant through cardless banking at an ATM must make sure they Rica their cellphone number.

“If they choose to be paid through their bank accounts they must ensure the bank account provided is registered in their name. This will assist the client to withdraw their grant with ease from merchants as till pins are sent to cellphone numbers provided when applying,” it said.

What happens if you lost the sim card used to register, or put the wrong cellphone number into the system and need to change it?

Sassa outlined three options to change your details:

CHANGE IT ON THE WEBSITE

Visit the Sassa website here or the SRD portal here.

GIVE THEM A CALL

Applicants can contact Sassa’s toll free call centre on 0800 60 10 11.

SEND AN EMAIL

Email grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za