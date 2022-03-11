South Africa

PODCAST | Rape and sexual violence in SA: interview with Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust

11 March 2022 - 13:14 By Nicole Englebrech
People from different organisations hold a prayer service at the Castle Of Good Hope in Cape Town to bring attention to the scourge of violence against women and children and to remember those who lost their lives in their communities. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Rape and sexual violence are huge issues in SA. The crimes are not only significantly underreported, but are also, in many respects, misunderstood.

Ronel Koekemoer is counselling co-ordinator for Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust, an NPO that provides a wide range of services to rape and sexual violence survivors across the country.

In this week’s episode of True Crime South Africa, we chat to Koekemoer about a issues related to rape and sexual violence including consent and coerced consent within relationships and marriages, and how we can start conversations that will help stem the tide of this scourge.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

