POLL | Do you agree with the appointment of Raymond Zondo as chief justice?

President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Raymond Zondo as chief justice has sparked debate, with some saying it was a good move and others saying there were better candidates.

Zondo's appointment was announced on Thursday.

He will replace former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng after taking up the position as acting chief justice in July last year.

“The position of chief justice carries a great responsibility in our democracy. As the head of the judiciary the chief justice is a guardian of our constitution and the laws adopted by the freely elected representatives of the people,” said Ramaphosa.

“The chief justice stands as the champion of the rights of all South Africans and bears responsibility for ensuring equal access to justice. I have every confidence justice Zondo will acquit himself with distinction in this position.”

Zondo was interviewed for the position along with Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo and president of the Supreme Court of Appeal justice Mandisa Maya.