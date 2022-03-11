POLL | Do you agree with the appointment of Raymond Zondo as chief justice?
President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Raymond Zondo as chief justice has sparked debate, with some saying it was a good move and others saying there were better candidates.
Zondo's appointment was announced on Thursday.
He will replace former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng after taking up the position as acting chief justice in July last year.
“The position of chief justice carries a great responsibility in our democracy. As the head of the judiciary the chief justice is a guardian of our constitution and the laws adopted by the freely elected representatives of the people,” said Ramaphosa.
“The chief justice stands as the champion of the rights of all South Africans and bears responsibility for ensuring equal access to justice. I have every confidence justice Zondo will acquit himself with distinction in this position.”
Zondo was interviewed for the position along with Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo and president of the Supreme Court of Appeal justice Mandisa Maya.
Some welcomed the decision, saying it would bring continuity to the judiciary.
The EFF, which openly backed Maya for the position, slammed the appointment and questioned Zondo's credibility.
“The most painful part of his appointment is that it comes at the expense of a qualified, politically independent and credible woman candidate. Maya had the most impressive interview at a forum constituted by duly elected MPs and members of the legal profession,” it said.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi tweeted about the struggles faced by black educated women, seemingly in response to Maya not getting the job.
“It is hard to be a black woman in this country. Too hard. Being a hard worker, brilliant and experienced at what you do doesn’t earn you any certificate of equality: they will still go for a man,” he said.
The presidency said Ramaphosa will nominate Maya as deputy chief justice.
