‘Unpaid rent’ shuts police Criminal Record Centre

Access to the police service’s Criminal Record Centre in Pretoria has been blocked since Tuesday due to alleged payment arrears.

In a notice attached to the building, the landlord’s warning notice reads: “This building will be locked from 6am on March 8 2022 until further notice due to unpaid rent”.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said discussions are underway to resolve the impasse, and clarified that another government department is responsible for handling payments.

“The police service confirms the service is not in any rental payment arrears as rental payments are dealt with by the national department of public works and infrastructure.”

The Bothongo Plaza West in the Pretoria CBD houses police officials attached to the Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management component whose mandate is to, among others, administer criminal records, issue police clearance certificates and process fingerprint applications for firearms.

“While engagements continue to urgently resolve the impasse that emanates from the closure of the building since March 8 2022, the organisation has already embarked on measures to ensure business continuity by deploying members to nearby criminal record centres to render services,” said Mathe.

“The police service acknowledges the inconvenience caused by the closure of the building and assures members of the public that management is engaging with the relevant authorities with a view to finding an amicable solution between affected parties.”

Members of the public can drop their applications at the Bothongo Plaza West main entrance, where personnel will collect and ensure they are processed, said Mathe.

