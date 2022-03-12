South Africa

‘That quick’: Ramaphosa gets Pfizer booster shot

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
12 March 2022 - 18:43
President Cyril Ramaphosa gets his booster in Mahikeng after concluding the presidential imbizo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received his Pfizer booster shot, almost 13 months after getting his jab at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town.

“I just want her to jab me, is it painful?” Ramaphosa asked the nurse on Saturday. He got his booster shot after concluding the inaugural Presidential Imbizo at the Mmabatho stadium in Mahikeng, North West.

After leaving the main marquee, Ramaphosa walked to a small health service centre stationed in the vicinity. The nurse asked him how he was feeling and informed him about taking a painkiller should he have symptoms after the injection.

Before he knew it, the nurse said, “I am done, sir.”

Ramaphosa quipped, “That quick? So why doesn’t everybody do it? I have got my booster now.”

Earlier in his concluding remarks during the imbizo, Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to continue getting vaccinated as “we are not out of the woods yet.”

He said: “Covid-19 is not over yet. I want to continue encouraging all of us that we must get vaccinated. Once you have vaccinated, go and get your booster shot.”

During his state of the nation address in February, Ramaphosa assured the nation that the national state of disaster will be lifted soon.

“As we look at when the state of disaster will end, the important thing is to make sure that we all get vaccinated.”

Ramaphosa said there were reports of countries who were imposing further lockdowns. “In China they are imposing another lockdown because suddenly there has been another flare up, so we are not yet out of the woods — so please can we not think that Covid-19 has ended, it is still there.”

TimesLIVE

