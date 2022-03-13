Eskom to suspend load-shedding at 8pm, but system still 'constrained'

Eskom will suspend load-shedding from 8pm on Sunday in light of there being “sufficient recovery in generation capacity”.

“Eskom takes its mandate of supplying electricity to SA seriously and is fully aware of the impact load-shedding is having on the whole country. Unfortunately, at times it becomes necessary to implement load-shedding to protect the system and prevent a blackout,” it said in a statement.

“Total breakdowns have been reduced to 12,422MW while planned maintenance is 6,540MW of capacity.”

Eskom said it had returned four generation units to service since Friday.

Emergency generation reserves have also sufficiently recovered. Eight other generating units are expected to return to service by Wednesday evening.

The power utility warned however that the system would remain constrained on Monday and Tuesday and it was “expected that extensive use of emergency reserves will be required ahead of the units returning.

“Eskom, therefore, requests the assistance of all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.”

TimesLIVE