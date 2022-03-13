Hundreds arrested in one-day police operation in Joburg

Police said more than 400 people, most of whom are suspected of being illegal immigrants, have been arrested in Johannesburg.

A policing operation, dubbed Operation Restore, was carried out in Soweto, Hillbrow and Alexandra on Friday.

“Led by Gauteng's acting provincial commissioner, Maj-Gen Girly Mbele, the multidisciplinary deployment made up of the SAPS, department of home affairs, department of labour, Gauteng traffic police, and the Johannesburg metro police department, flooded the streets of Alexandra, Diepkloof and Hillbrow on Friday,” said Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda.

“This led to the arrest of over 400 people for various crimes. About 380 of the arrested suspects were foreign nationals suspected to be in the country illegally. They were handed over to immigration officials from the department of home affairs for further processing and verification of their status in the country.”