Passengers stranded as Kulula.com and British Airways flights are indefinitely suspended

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Sunday said it had indefinitely suspended Comair's air operator certificate (AOC) — effectively grounding Kulula.com and British Airways.

Thousands of passengers were left stranded and irate after the aviation regulator issued a 24-hour precautionary suspension of Comair’s air operator certificate on Saturday morning. The move comes after a series of serious safety incidents at the operator.

The SACAA said the suspension would remain, pending the operator addressing issues it had flagged.

A Kulula flight was forced last week to divert to Johannesburg's OR Tambo International airport from nearby Lanseria after an “engine-related” issue. This was the second such issue in three weeks on the same route.

The SACAA said it recognised efforts by Comair to address the issues which had been raised as speedily as possible, and, in this regard, the operator had started responding to the regulator from Saturday evening.