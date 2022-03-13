Trio nabbed with explosives at Eastern Cape roadblock

Three men will appear in court on Monday after being found in possession of explosives and unlicensed firearms in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the trio were caught near the Mpantu Bridge, near Port St Johns, on Friday while police were conducting routine roadblocks and patrols.

When they stopped a Toyota Corolla and searched the vehicle, they found three explosives and two firearms hidden inside.

“Explosives and forensics units were immediately called to process the crime scene and the explosives and firearms were confiscated as exhibits.

“They will be sent to the ballistics unit to determine if they have been used in the commission of other crimes elsewhere.

“The make and the origin of the explosives is yet to be established, as part of the investigation, and it is not clear at this stage where these explosives and firearms were destined for.”

Kinana said the men, aged between 20 and 30, were being detained at the local police station until they appear on charges related to the possession of explosives and unlicensed firearms.

