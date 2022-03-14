‘Absolute failure’ — Dismay as Kulula and BA flights are suspended indefinitely
Frustrated Kulula and British Airways passengers have taken to social media to share their dismay and disappointment after their flights were cancelled.
The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) on Sunday said it had indefinitely suspended Comair’s air operator certificate (AOC) over safety concerns. This after Comair flights were initially suspended for 24 hours on Saturday.
The authority said the suspension would remain until safety issues have been addressed.
The company operates Kulula.com and British Airways.
“The Sacaa is fully committed to ensuring the operator is back in the air and has dedicated a full team to assess and review the evidence as it is submitted. The commitment to safety, in this case, supersedes any other need and this is to ensure SA maintains its safety record of having zero fatal airline accidents in more than 30 years on SA soil.”
Comair could not confirm when it will resume operations.
“Our priority is to assist passengers who have been stranded. We have chartered two aircraft to assist vulnerable passengers and those who most urgently need to travel.
“We deeply regret the inconvenience to our passengers and are committed to reaccommodating you to the best of our ability. We urge affected passengers not to travel to the airport unless they have been able to make alternative arrangements,” said the operator.
Many took to social media to share how the cancellations had wrecked havoc on their travel plans, while others called for accountability.
Here are some responses on social media:
The #Comair debacle showed me flames. Jerr 3.7k to the EC. #Flysafair sold out. Bank cash-accepting ATMs not playing ball. Today was a right, royal, mess shame! It was as though I'm wrestling with the devil himself. Ultimately, I prevailed, good prevailed and Lucifer was defeated— Brenda Wardle (@BrendaWardle) March 13, 2022
Shocking customer service by @kulula and @British_Airways at OR Tambo International today, following announcement of the #comair suspension. Sparse announcements, huge queues and customer service desk closed almost immediately. Passengers queueing, no clue what is going on...— Rene Schieritz (@SCHREN013) March 13, 2022
Absolute failure in crises management by British Airways. No communication for an extended period of time, then contradictory messages within a period of 30mins. #comair— Itumeleng (@Ramoganyaka) March 13, 2022
#comairsuspension. The airline has failed to provide accommodation, catering, speedy refunds so people can book into other airlines. We have been left stranded and inconvenienced heavily, but seemingly the airline is not bothered by the situation. #britishairwars #comair— Mihlali Dukada (@hlali93) March 12, 2022
So I have been holding on for 35 min to phone Comair regarding my flight on BA 6248. No response but the Call Centre message says we care for customers #BA #Comair. What is happening?— Deon Binneman (@deonbinneman) March 13, 2022
Should probably make alternative plans since *indefinitely* could be way too long #Comair— Nomalanga (@Lamguni01) March 13, 2022
So Comair really just decided potential loss of life is more palatable than loss of profit when they took to bypassing maintenance to save costs??— ⚜️DuchessOfBizana🔱 (@Living_Ancestor) March 13, 2022
I feel like grounding of their aircraft is not enough. Some people need to get arrested. #comair
SA’s Civil Aviation Authority should be commended for suspending #Comair Air Operator Certificate privileges indefinitely,the commitment to safety,in this case,supersedes any other need,this is to ensure that SA maintains its safety record of having zero fatal airline accidents!— Lehlohonolo Lehana (@LehlohonoloL_SA) March 13, 2022
