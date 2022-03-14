South Africa

‘Absolute failure’ — Dismay as Kulula and BA flights are suspended indefinitely

14 March 2022 - 07:30
Comair's Kulula and BA flights have been suspended with immediate effect after serious occurrences on its flights. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

Frustrated Kulula and British Airways passengers have taken to social media to share their dismay and disappointment after their flights were cancelled.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) on Sunday said it had indefinitely suspended Comair’s air operator certificate (AOC) over safety concerns. This after Comair flights were initially suspended for 24 hours on Saturday. 

The authority said the suspension would remain until safety issues have been addressed. 

The company operates Kulula.com and British Airways. 

“The Sacaa is fully committed to ensuring the operator is back in the air and has dedicated a full team to assess and review the evidence as it is submitted. The commitment to safety, in this case, supersedes any other need and this is to ensure SA maintains its safety record of having zero fatal airline accidents in more than 30 years on SA soil.”

Comair could not confirm when it will resume operations. 

“Our priority is to assist passengers who have been stranded. We have chartered two aircraft to assist vulnerable passengers and those who most urgently need to travel.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience to our passengers and are committed to reaccommodating you to the best of our ability. We urge affected passengers not to travel to the airport unless they have been able to make alternative arrangements,” said the operator. 

Many took to social media to share how the cancellations had wrecked havoc on their travel plans, while others called for accountability.

Here are some responses on social media: 

