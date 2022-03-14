South Africa

Cape Town police station 'stormed' as drivers help taxi owner escape

14 March 2022 - 16:52 By TimesLIVE
About 40 taxi drivers and owners stormed a police station, demanding that two suspects be freed. File photo.
About 40 taxi drivers and owners stormed a police station, demanding that two suspects be freed. File photo.
Image: MASI LOSI

A group of about 40 taxi drivers stormed a Cape Town police station last week after their boss was arrested as part of law enforcement operations.

According to the city, a taxi driver was arrested on Thursday for producing false documentation for his Toyota Avanza and was taken to the Philippi East police station.

“When the vehicle owner arrived at the police station, he admitted that the licence plate and disc were from one of his other vehicles. He too was arrested for allowing the driver to operate the vehicle with the fraudulent documents,” said JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security.

While the two were being processed, the taxi owner contacted his wife to ask her to collect his possessions.

“Instead, a group of about 40 taxi drivers and owners stormed the police station, gained entry and demanded that both suspects be set free immediately. When the group saw that their demands would not be met they violently grabbed the suspects in the room and in the scuffle pushed a traffic officer against one of the tables,” said Smith in a statement.

JUSTICE MALALA | The law is no more in SA. It’s not going to end well

There’s chaos on roads, corrupt politicians, extortion, bribery and persecution of foreigners, while police do nothing
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Detectives intervened and “prevented them from assaulting the officer”.

“The group then managed to free the suspects and left the police station,” said Smith.

However, they were rearrested and have been charged for possession of fraudulent documents and escaping from lawful custody.

This was not a one-off event, said Smith. The next day, Friday, in Lotus River, he said, “a mob of people prevented law enforcement officers from arresting a suspect on drug-related charges”.

“It’s a sad day when we have people coming to the aid of suspects in the manner that we witnessed in these incidents. Communities should not allow a few perpetrators who attack enforcement staff to empower criminals in their neighbourhoods,” said Smith. 

This incident came as the city's traffic officers last week arrested 110 people, impounded 126 vehicles, confiscated 193 cellphones and issued 82,824 fines during their enforcement patrols throughout the metro.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Police arrest 47 people as taxi violence flares up in Tshwane

Pretoria police have arrested nearly 50 people after taxi violence flared up this week.
News
1 month ago

Santaco activates safety plan after murder of two taxi drivers

The SA National Taxi Council in Tshwane has activated a "peace force" to monitor the Bosman and Jerusalem ranks at Marabastad after two taxi drivers ...
News
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | KZN driving schools block N3, demand share of Covid-19 relief fund

Driving school owners took to the highway in KZN on Wednesday demanding their share of Covid-19 relief funds and demarcated spaces for training.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Couple buys house for R2m cash, but family refuses to move out News
  2. Home loan heartbreak for widower, debit card refunds and card charges Consumer Live
  3. Operation Dudula reaches Ekurhuleni as locals target illegal immigrants South Africa
  4. Fresh bid to stop Prince Misuzulu's installation as Zulu king Politics
  5. Ayanda Dlodlo gets top World Bank job Politics

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone