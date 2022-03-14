'Dear Cuba, send the R50m back as a matter of urgency' — Mmusi Maimane slams SA donation

Last month, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) announced it will donate R50m to alleviate food insecurity in Cuba.

Deputy minister of international relations and co-operation Alvin Botes told parliament's Dirco portfolio committee the donation was a “special intervention ... to the Cuban people who have experienced real food security challenges” because of US sanctions.

A coalition of community-based organisations launched a petition saying the donation was unjustified, considering the millions of impoverished South Africans.

“The coalition believes the donation of R50m to a foreign country on the basis of international relations is a gross misallocation of funds, at best,” it said.

Earlier this month, lobby group AfriForum threatened to take the government to court.

The group said it sent a lawyer’s letter to the department demanding reasons for the donation.

“AfriForum insisted no funds be transferred to Cuba as no reasons for this decision have been communicated to the public. The organisation demanded an explanation of where the money for this donation comes from and how it can be justified in SA’s socioeconomic context.

“The government responded to AfriForum’s letter, but the organisation is not satisfied with the reasons provided and will proceed with legal action,” it said.