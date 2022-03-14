Father fails in bid to have advert that upsets three-year-old daughter taken off TV

“However, it also considered that many children’s cartoons do depict bumps on heads or broken limbs. In addition, the depiction in the commercial at hand is particularly benign — there is no blood depicted, and many of the images tend to be hyperbolic — such as the lungs actually coming out, and the vuvuzela getting stuck in the character’s mouth.

“The characters also appear to be successfully treated in hospital, so the outcome is a ‘happy’ one. While the directorate was not unanimous in this regard, it was felt that on a balance the cartoons in the commercial are not overly violent or graphic, and the commercial is unlikely to cause harm to children in the manner envisaged by the code.”

Dissatisfied with the outcome, the father took the matter on appeal to the advertising appeals committee. The appeal committee viewed video footage showing his daughter’s reaction to the advert.

“The video footage showed the daughter sitting with [her father] in what appeared to be a bedroom,” the appeal committee’s ruling reads.

“When the advert was flighted, the daughter immediately reacted hysterically. It was clear something irritated the daughter.” Clientele then consulted a psychologist who concluded that the “commercial is unlikely to intentionally cause harm or trauma to children aged three in general”.

The appeal committee also dismissed the father's application on Friday.