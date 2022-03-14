Five die in hail of bullets as gunmen open fire in Khayelitsha

Police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot dead five people at an informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, early on Monday.

“Reports at the disposal of police indicate unknown gunmen approached shacks at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini, Khayelitsha in the early hours of this morning and fired shots. A woman and four men were killed,” said police spokesperson Capt Piet Smit.