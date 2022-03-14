South Africa

Five die in hail of bullets as gunmen open fire in Khayelitsha

14 March 2022 - 11:28 By TIMESLIVE
A woman and four men died in the shooting.
A woman and four men died in the shooting.
Image: SAPS

Police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot dead five people at an informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, early on Monday.

“Reports at the disposal of police indicate unknown gunmen approached shacks at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini, Khayelitsha in the early hours of this morning and fired shots. A woman and four men were killed,” said police spokesperson Capt Piet Smit.

“Organised crime detectives are investigating the murders. The victims, who are yet to be identified, are estimated between the ages of 25 and 35.”

Police have initiated their 72-hour activation plan to search for the yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to contact the police on 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police seize drug consignments from long-haul passenger buses going to Cape Town

Two passenger buses travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town were allegedly transporting drugs with an estimated street value of nearly R200,000.
News
19 hours ago

Cape Town metal theft arrests increase by 45%

The City of Cape Town’s metal theft unit made 132 arrests during the first six months of the current financial year.
News
1 day ago

Italian mogul's ex-girlfriend and his son slug it out in court over Cape Town summer homes

An Italian business mogul loved South African summers so much that he bought two multimillion-rand homes in his girlfriend’s name in one of Cape ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Couple buys house for R2m cash, but family refuses to move out News
  2. Home loan heartbreak for widower, debit card refunds and card charges Consumer Live
  3. Operation Dudula reaches Ekurhuleni as locals target illegal immigrants South Africa
  4. Fresh bid to stop Prince Misuzulu's installation as Zulu king Politics
  5. Ukraine at 'turning point', Zelenskyy says as Russians regroup near Kyiv South Africa

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone