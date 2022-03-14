Gauteng remains at forefront of Covid-19 cases in SA
14 March 2022 - 06:58
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday night Gauteng is the province with the highest number of Covid-19 cases.
According to the institute, 972 new cases have been identified, with a 5,5% positivity rate.
It said there maybe a backlog in the number of deaths reported due to an ongoing audit at the national health department.
On Sunday 13 deaths were reported. None occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.
The NICD said most new cases reported on Sunday were from Gauteng (37%), followed by the Western Cape at 25% and KwaZulu-Natal at 17%.
“There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.”
